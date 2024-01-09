Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President welcomes top Bulgarian legislator on visit to Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong has extended a warm welcome to Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov on his official visit to Vietnam at the outset of the new year, saying that the trip showcased the high level of political trust in the cooperative relationship between the two nations.

Politics Indonesian President to pay State visit to Vietnam Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 11-13, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on January 8.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 29th session The 29th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on January 8, which is scheduled to last for one and a half days.