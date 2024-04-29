The Office said more stringent requirements on quality, production process, information and green production will exert pressure on domestic businesses, but 82% of the surveyed firms expect their business will improve from Quarter 1, while only 18% anticipate more difficulties.

Industrial production thrived in the first three months of the year, with the sector’s index growing 5.7% year-on-year. Notably, 26 out of 33 industries showed growth, with 12 of them posting two-digit expansion in the period.

Strong growth was recorded in production of electrical equipment, metal and furniture. Meanwhile, production of key exports bounced back such as garment and textile, clothes, and shoes and related items.

Industrial hubs posting high increases in index of industrial production in Q1 included Bac Giang, Thanh Hoa, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Vinh Phuc and Thai Nguyen./.

VNA