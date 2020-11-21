Business Seminar talks risk management of foreign loans, government guarantees The Ministry of Finance (MoF) held a seminar with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on November 19 to discuss risk management of re-lending foreign loans and government guarantees.

Business Vietnamese consumers increasingly embrace sustainability Sustainability has been a growing topic of interest to Vietnamese consumers in recent years though awareness levels remain well below the global average.

Business Up to 16,000 foreigners buy housing in Vietnam in last five years Between 14,000 and 16,000 foreigners have bought housing in Vietnam since July 2015, mostly from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), and Singapore, the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA) estimates.