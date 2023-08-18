Tran Nhat Minh, Director of RED Communication speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Institute for Research on Development Communication (RED Communication) and Vietnam Business for Environment on August 18 held a conference entitled “Partnership between Businesses & Civil Social Organisations in Carbon Emission Reduction: Trends & Opportunities”.

The conference attracted domestic and international experts, businesses and organisations that share concerns over sustainable development and carbon emission reduction.

In opening the event, Tran Nhat Minh, Director of RED Communication said that the conference is an activity within the framework of the "Win-Win for Vietnam" project co-sponsored by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam. The project is implemented from September 1, 2020, to February 29, 2024, aiming to strengthen the capacity of organisations and businesses in Vietnam in cooperation activities to create common values towards sustainable development. It also aims to build an effective cooperation model between businesses and organisations, and raise awareness among stakeholders regarding sustainable development and multi-stakeholder partnerships.

The conference is part of the "Win-Win for Vietnam" project co-sponsored by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

According to experts, major global challenges relating to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, extreme weather, and environmental pollution require changes in production and consumption habits.

In that context, Vietnam’s roadmap to green growth and sustainable development requires the participation of the whole economy, particularly the business community.

The partnership between businesses and social organisations positively contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting the environment, and improving the position of responsible businesses./.



