Ca Mau border guards launch measures, seek IUU warning removal
The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau’s border guards have so far carried out various measures joining the nation’s concerted efforts to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and get the yellow card imposed by the European Commission (EC) on IUU fishing lifted.
An officer of the Song Doc border guard station in Ca Mau province checks documents of a ship owner. (Photo: VNA)
Since the beginning of this year, the force has maintained strict management, inspection, and control of fishing vessels entering and leaving the sea ports. They have ensured that 100% of the vessels pass through the border guard control station in accordance with regulations. Patrols and inspections at sea and in waters without border guard control stations have been conducted regularly.
The force is determined to prevent fishing vessels from operating without proper paper and procedures or the installation of tracking devices in line with regulations.
Currently, all ship owners and captains in the province have signed commitments not to violate foreign waters and engage in illegal fishing. All fishing vessels have installed monitoring systems as required by regulations.
Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phung Duc Hung, the commander of the Ca Mau Border Guard Command, stated that the unit is dedicated to combating IUU fishing and considers it an important task. Therefore, comprehensive and cohesive measures have been launched to have the EC ‘yellow card’ soon removed.
Ca Mau has a coastline of 254km, bordering the sea on three sides, with a sea area of approximately 80,000 s.q.km. It shares maritime borders with Thailand and Malaysia. Among the over 4,000 local fishing vessels engaging in seafood exploitation at sea, more than 1,500 operate offshore, not to mention thousands of ships from neighbouring provinces fishing in the province's waters./.