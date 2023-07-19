Ca Mau - Bright spot at Vietnam’s southernmost point
Cape Ca Mau is in the very south of Ca Mau province and is the southernmost point on Vietnam’s mainland. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ca Mau has defined the fisheries industry as a spearheaded economic sector and plans to become a hub for aquaculture, fishing, and seafood processing in the country. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Ca Mau Fertilizer Plant. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Under planning to 2030, Ca Mau is to have 3,607 MW of wind power. There are currently three wind power plants in operation and connected to the 100 MW national grid. The province will continue to implement new projects with a target of contributing over 6,500 MW of wind power to the national power grid. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A panoramic view of the Rach Tau River. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors enjoy the Dat Mui - Ca Mau coastal wetland ecosystem. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dat Mui boat symbol in the Cape Ca Mau National Tourism Area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)