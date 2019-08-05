Ca Mau province is taking measures to consolidate dykes along its western coast (Source: VNA)

– A working delegation of the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority will be sent to the southernmost province of Ca Mau to help the locality cope with erosion along the western part of its waters.On August 3, the Southwest monsoon and rising tides caused serious erosion along the western dyke system in the province, especially in a 12.5km Ba Tinh-Kinh Moi section, and a 356m Da Bac-Kinh Moi stretch.The provincial People’s Committee has directed relevant agencies to take measures to consolidate dykes.More than 200 people have been mobilised to stand ready around the clock to deal with any possible incidents.According to the committee, 105km of coast in both the eastern and western parts face the risk of erosion.The eastern coast loses 50-100 metres to the sea and the western coast, 20-50 metres.The phenomenon also causes Ca Mau to lose vast areas of protective forests and take away job opportunities.Le Minh Luan, who lives in the Bo De Estuary in Tam Giang Dong commune of Nam Can district, said 20 years ago his family was among those living in a hamlet some 200m from the sea. But the sea eroded the area in the last few years and all the households in the hamlet were forced to evacuate.The place was so badly affected that his family in fact had to evacuate twice in the last three years.-VNA