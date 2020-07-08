Ca Mau launches first express boat service to Nam Du, Phu Quoc
The Phu Quoc Express JSC will use high-speed boats, each capable of carrying 600 passengers.
Ca Mau (VNA) - An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc island, two popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, was launched on July 7.
The Phu Quoc Express JSC will use high-speed boats, each capable of carrying 600 passengers.
Taking about an hour and a half per leg, trips will run from Monday to Thursday weekly. Round-trip tickets are 590,000 VND (25.41 USD) for adults, 470,000 VND for the elderly and children, and 980,000 VND for VIP.
A 500-metre wharf was built on the southern banks of the Doc River in Tran Van Thoi district’s Song Doc town for the route.
From Song Doc Wharf, visitors can travel to other destinations in Ca Mau, such as Hon Da Bac and U Minh Ha National Park.
The route, the first of its kind in Ca Mau, will be officially put into services on July 11.
Ca Mau welcomed over 1.6 million tourists last year and earned 2.49 trillion VND from tourism, year-on-year increases of 16.2 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively.
Located 46km off the coast of Kien Giang, Phu Quoc island is famed for its pearl farming, fish sauce, pepper, and “ruou sim” - a wine made from sim fruit, or Rose Myrtle. A variety of tours are available, such as scuba diving, coral reef snorkelling, and fishing, and trips to traditional fish sauce making establishments, pearl farms, Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc National Park, pristine beaches, and many more.
To the southeast of Phu Quoc island, Nam Du archipelago consists of 21 islands and islets and is often referred to as a miniature Ha Long Bay in Vietnam’s southern seas, but unlike its tourist-clogged northern counterpart, it remains relatively untouched./.