Processing shrimp for export (Source: VNA)

– The southernmost province of Ca Mau aims to earn 1.2 billion USD from exports in 2018, up 100 million USD against 2017.To realise the goal, various measures have been implemented, with attention paid to improving administrative procedures to help export enterprises expand their business.For the key export sector of frozen shrimp, local authorities have focused on managing and planning environmentally friendly shrimp-farming models with high-productivity and quality, satisfying international standards and demand.Trade promotion activities have also been enhanced, aiming to expand the locality’s export markets.According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hai, Ca Mau’s export turnover is estimated to hit 1.1 billion USD in 2017, a year-on-year increase of 12 percent.Advantages in import markets, stable price of raw materials for processing, close cooperation among local seafood export enterprises, and efforts to build brands have helped boost the locality’s export turnover.-VNA