The southernmost province of Ca Mau is home to many mangrove forests . (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau, home to many mangrove forests and large colonies three-striped crabs, welcomed more than 1.16 million tourists in the first half of this year, up nearly 36.18% year-on-year, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on July 6.



The locality earned 1.52 trillion VND (63.98 million USD) from the tourism sector in the six months, a rise of about 33% from the same period last year.



Director of the department Tran Hieu Hung said his agency has paid attention to tourism promotion in general and domestic tourism stimulation in particular with an array of activities, including the launch of the Ca Mau-Hanoi air route, and the Ca Mau-Nam Du-Phu Quoc express boat service.



However, the official said, local tourism development has still been hindered by poor infrastructure and lodging and catering services, limited unique tourism products, and personnel-related issues.



Given this, the locality will continue with the planning of the Ca Mau Cape national tourist site, a project on local tourism development by 2025 with a vision towards 2030, and upgrading its tourism portal, Hung noted.

Ca Mau welcomes more than 1.16 million tourists in the first half of this year. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Diverse tourism stimulation events will also be held, and more unique products are expected to be popularised to domestic and foreign visitors in the time ahead, he said.



Highlighting the “Ca Mau-Destination 2023” programme, the official said there will be a shrimp festival, a marathon tournament and other activities within the programme.



Apart from upgrading relic sites and promoting cultural heritage, the department will work as an advisor for the provincial People’s Committee in seeking the national intangible cultural heritage status for the trade of making dried shrimp.



If recognised, this will be the fifth intangible cultural heritage of the province, after Don ca tai tu (traditional music of southern Vietnam), gac keo ong (luring bees to build nests on sloping wooden poles and apiculture in the wild), muoi ba khia (the making of three-striped crab sauce) in Rach Goc, and nghe thuat nhac trong lon (a traditional drum performance)./.

