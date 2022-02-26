Business Vietjet signs aircraft component support contract with Singapore’s ST Engineering Budget airlines Vietjet Air and ST Engineering have signed a comprehensive component Maintenance-By-the-Hour (MBH™) contract under which the Singaporean firm will support the airline’s entire fleet.

Business Vietnamese, Singaporean firms sign cooperation deals worth nearly 11 billion USD Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses signed cooperation deals worth nearly 11 billion USD at the Vietnam-Singapore business dialogue on February 25, which was attended by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business TH Group inks MoU on strategic cooperation with Singapore’s HAO Mart TH Group has signed with HAO Mart, the leading retail supermarket system of Singapore, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation on consuming and promoting the former’s fresh milk products, safe foodstuffs and organic agricultural products in the Singaporean market.

Business VCCI- important factor in national economic development The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), which so far has almost 200,000 member businesses, has accompanied the business community and become an important factor in the country’s economic development.