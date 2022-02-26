CAAV issues urgent notice regarding airspace restriction related to Russia-Ukraine tension
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent an official document to Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Pacific Airlines, on the restriction and closure of airspace and airports in Russia and Ukraine in connection with the Russia-Ukraine tension.
The document stated that the CAAV received a letter dated February 24, 2022 from the European and North Atlantic (EUR/NAT) Office of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the closure of the airspace over Moldova, Ukraine and part of the flight information region (FIR) of Russia.
Ukrainian authorities announced the closure of the airspace within the FIRs Dnipro (UKDV) Simferopol (UKFV), Lviv (UKLV), Odesa (UKOV) and Kyiv (UKBV). Meanwhile, Russian authorities also announced the closure of a part of the airspace within the Rostov (URRV) FIR. Moldova's airspace is also closed.
The ICAO said it will continue to coordinate with relevant authorities and other countries in the region to keep a close watch on next developments, especially those that may affect flight safety.
Director of CAAV Dinh Viet Thang said that Russia and Ukraine had released telegrams announcing the closure of airports, the restriction and closure of some airspace and air routes, especially in the area adjacent to the northeast of Ukraine, citing a report from the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM).
To ensure absolute safety for flight operations to, from and over the territory of Russia, Ukraine and Moldova, the CAAV has requested the airlines to examine carefully the ICAO's letter, keep updated on aviation notices on the restriction/closure of airspace, the closure of airports and air routes of Russia, Ukraine and other related countries.
The airlines also need to review flight routes, and choose alternative routes (if necessary) based on their operation plans; and ensure that their flights avoid closed and restricted areas and airways.
They should not choose alternate airports being those which have been announced to be closed, and those located near the affected airspace, Thang noted.
According to the CAAV, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways operate regular international flights from Vietnam to/ from 15 countries and territories, namely Cambodia, Hong Kong (China), Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Laos, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Russia and the US. In which, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is running 24 passenger and cargo flights per week to/from Europe (Russia, France, Germany, and the UK)./.