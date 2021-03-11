Permanent members of the government met in Hanoi on March 11 to deliberate the mid-term investment allocation plan, sourced from the State budget, for 2021-2025.Presiding over the meeting, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed the need to focus on important, key infrastructure projects in order to give a boost to socio-economic development during the five-year period.Such projects would be coastal routes, belt roads of major economic centres and urban areas, regional expressways, infrastructure for national digital transformation, and science-technology, he said.Apart from economic projects, more attention should be paid to those covering socio-cultural aspects such as major hospitals, he suggested, adding that the allocation of investment must ensure the balance between regions.The PM said the plan plays an important role in the cause of national development, with regard to economy, society, national defence and security.The leader urged ministries, agencies and localities to mobilise different investment sources for infrastructure development, through official development assistance (ODA), public-private partnership (PPP), and local budget.PM Phuc asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to join hands with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries and agencies to consider opinions raised at the meeting so as to complete a report on the allocation plan./.