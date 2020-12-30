Business Vietnam Airlines has new General Director The Board of Directors of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation has appointed Deputy General Director Le Hong Ha to the post of General Director from January 1, 2021.

Business Bac Ninh takes lead in industrial production value Bac Ninh province, an industrial hub in northern Vietnam, has ranked first nationwide in terms of industrial production value this year, posting a figure of 1,128 trillion VND (48.9 billion USD), up 2.9 percent year-on-year despite COVID-19.

Business Vietnam targets healthily competitive energy market Vietnam intends to develop a healthily competitive energy market under State regulation, according to a project approved recently by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business PM agrees on development of three new IPs in Dong Nai Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Planning and Investment to add three industrial parks (IPs) in southern Dong Nai province to the national planning for IP development towards 2020.