Cai Mep Int’l Terminal receives massive container ship
MSC Oliver, one of the world’s largest container ships, has docked at the Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province earlier this week.
The massive container ship, MSC Oliver, docks at Cai Mep International Terminal in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province (Photo: www.baogiaothong.vn)
The MSC Oliver, one of the biggest vessels of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, was the largest ever ship to dock in Vietnam.
It has a dead weight tonnage (DWT) of 199,273, with a capacity of more than 19,224 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
The ship docked at CMIT to handle nearly 6,000 freight containers, equivalent to 10,000TEUs of exported, imported and transshipped goods.
Nguyen Xuan Ky, deputy general director of the CMIT, said the docking of the ship would help promote the capacity of Vietnam’s seaport system and its position in the global supply chain.
Located in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau’s Phu My Town, CMIT is one of the largest terminals at the Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water gateway port complex.
It can serve cargo vessels with a loading capacity up to 214,000DWT.
Many shipping lines around the world are using container ships with large capacity. To serve such large ships, seaports need to be able to efficiently receive and handle the container ships, ensuring that they enter and exit the port safely.
MSC is the world’s second largest shipping company with more than 500 vessels sailing 200 different routes between 500 ports in 155 countries worldwide.
To meet rising global freight demand, the company has ordered new mega ships, each with capacity of up to 23,000 TEUs./.