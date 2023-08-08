At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – A delegation from the US state of California including representatives from the San Francisco Bay Area Council and the Vietnamese-American Business Association (VABA), led by Mayor of Oakland Sheng Thao, visited and held a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on August 8.



Thao hoped that via the visit, the delegation will learn about local business environment and further tighten cooperative ties between the two localities, especially between the Port of Oakland and Long An international port.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said since the establishment of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties on July 12, 1995 and the bilateral comprehensive partnership on July 25, 2013, the two countries have built a partnership and friendly relationship based on shared interests, mutual respect and people-to-people ties.



Welcoming the delegation, he said their visit reflects the trust that the US partners place on Long An, viewing it as a safe, stable and thriving investment destination.



Long An wishes to continue expanding a sustainable cooperative relationship with US investors, he said.



According to the provincial People’s Committee, the US now ranks sixth among around 40 countries and territories investing in Long An, with 23 projects worth over 484 million USD, mostly in the fields of environment, packaging production, pharmaceuticals, toys, apparel, factory leasing, and more.



On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in port exploitation was signed between the Long An international port and the Port of Oakland./.