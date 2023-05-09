Illustrative image (Photo: Gmanetwork)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia recognised 11 political parties as eligible to compete in the 7th National Assembly election in July this year, as a 15-day registration period ended on May 8.



NEC spokesman Hang Putea said 20 political parties have registered with NEC to compete in the election, and 11 of them have been officially recognised.



NEC will decide within a week whether it will recognise the nine other registered political parties, he added.



Previously, it pledged to work closely with relevant agencies to maintain security and public order ahead of the election scheduled for July 23.

Cambodia is scheduled to hold a general election for the 125-seat National Assembly on July 23, 2023, and more than 9.7 million Cambodians have registered to cast their ballots.



In the last general election held five years ago, 20 political parties participated in the race. As a result, the ruling Cambodian People's Party won all the 125 seats in the parliament./.