Cambodia: August floods killing nine, displacing around 83,000
Kun Kim, first vice-president of the National Committee for Disaster Management, visiting a village affected by flood in Preah Vihear province (Source: Facebook)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Floods throughout Cambodia in August claimed the lives of nine people, and forced around 21,000 families with about 83,000 members to evacuate.
In addition, 3,274 homes, 14 schools, seven pagodas and two hospitals, as well as commercial buildings and administrative offices were inundated. Hundreds of hectares of crops were also destroyed.
Kun Kim, first vice-president of the National Committee for Disaster Management, said Kandal, Takeo, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Phnom Penh were the worst hit by floods.
He said that the committee has cooperated with the relevant ministries and sub-national administrations in preparing and intervening to rescue the victims and respond to disasters.
The government has also responded in a timely manner and rehabilitated all the damage caused by the floods, especially to rural infrastructure and the agriculture sector./.