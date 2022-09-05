World Singapore’s electronics sector shrinks after two years of expansion Singapore’s manufacturing sentiment fell in August to its lowest point in two years, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the electronics sector recording the sharpest contraction after 24 consecutive months of expansion.

World Indonesia, Philippines agree to step up border security cooperation Indonesia and the Philippines on September 5 agreed to intensify cooperation in border security, during a State visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos to Indonesia.

Politics Lao leader calls on Lao, Vietnamese people to nurture special relationship General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on September 5 called on people of Laos and Vietnam to exert efforts to continue protecting and developing the special relationship between the two countries.

Society UNESCO Director General hails Vietnam as effective cooperation model Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay has hailed Vietnam as a model of effective cooperation with UNESCO.