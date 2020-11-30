World Vietnam urges Thailand to enhance transparency in regulations on border trade Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of the Vietnamese Mission in Geneva, has called on Thailand to enhance transparency in regulations in areas regarding cross-border trade.

World Thailand plans economic restructuring to attract foreign investment The Government of Thailand looks to restructure the economy next year to attract foreign investors to new industries and establish a central e-commerce platform to boost online sales nationwide, local media reported.

World Thailand signs deal to buy 26 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Thailand on November 27 signed a deal to procure 26 million doses of a trial coronavirus vaccine developed by UK pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University.

World Venezuela reiterates wish to join ASEAN cooperation treaty Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has reaffirmed his country's wish to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).