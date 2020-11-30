Cambodia closes all private schools in two weeks to prevent COVID-19
Phom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has closed all private education facilities across the nation in two weeks as part of its efforts to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport announced the decision on November 29 after the discovery of the first COVID-19 case in community on November 28.
As of November 29, the Ministry of Health reported 315 cases in the country, with 301 recovered and no death.
Also on November 29, Minister of Interior Sar Kheng directed all officials having direct or indirect contact with head of the General Department of Prisons Chhem Savuth to quarantine while waiting for a mass testing on all officials and staff of the ministry.
On November 28, General Chhem Savuth and his wife as well as four other members of his family were tested positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Minister Sar Kheng said that he has been on 14-day quarantine after having a meeting with Chhem Savuth on November 24 which gathered dozens of officials./.
