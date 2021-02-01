Cambodia congratulates Party chief on re-election
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and President of the Cambodian People's Party and Prime Minister Hun Sen have extended their congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the Party chief of Vietnam.
In his message, King Norodom Sihamoni congratulated Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee for 13th tenure.
The King said he believes that under the sound leadership of Party General Secretary and State President Trong, Vietnam will gain greater achievements, grow strongly and advance in many spheres, and continue to hold an important role and position in the region and the world at large.
He hoped Vietnam and Cambodia would have closer ties and maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development.
The King wished the Vietnamese top leader good health and more attainments while serving the nation and people.
In his message, Hun Sen said Trong’s re-election mirrors the trust of the CPV Party and the people of Vietnam in his capacity and leadership in socio-economic development, as well as maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in Vietnam.
Hun Sen expressed his firm belief that under Trong’s leadership, the CPV will successfully implement guidelines, policies and targets set by the 13th National Party Congress.
“During the new tenure, I believe that the traditional friendship, solidarity and close cooperation between the Cambodian People's Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam will be further enhanced and deepened, for the sake of the two countries and their peoples,” he said./.