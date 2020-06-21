World Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

World Cambodia marks 43rd anniversary of search for national salvation from Polpot regime The Cambodian Ministry of Defence on June 19 and 20 held a series of activities to mark the 43rd anniversary of the start of the search for the way to overthrow the Polpot genocidal regime (June 20).

World Thailand signs U-Tapao airport city deal Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 19 presided over a contract signing between the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and BBS Joint Venture to develop U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Airport City Project.

World Thai Health Minister volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine test Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has volunteered to be the first person to be injected with an experimental Thai-made COVID-19 vaccine, according to Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.