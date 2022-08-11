Cambodia hopes to develop region’s traditional sports
Cambodia is hoping to develop traditional sports in Southeast Asia into modern ones so that they can be included in international events like the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), Asian Games, and Olympics.
The logo and mascot of the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Cambodia in 2023. (Source: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia is hoping to develop traditional sports in Southeast Asia into modern ones so that they can be included in international events like the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), Asian Games, and Olympics.
The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports held a workshop from August 8 to 11 to discuss the preservation of traditional sports to improve the awareness of the ASEAN identity, as part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) action plan on sport for 2021 - 2025, said the ministry’s Under Secretary of State Bou Chumserey.
A priority of the country, which holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022, is to enhance cooperation in preserving traditional sports and draft an ASEAN statement on upholding the bloc’s identity through the protection and maintenance of traditional sports and games.
Bou Chumserey expressed his hope that through those activities and the inclusion of traditional sports and games in member countries’ training programmes, ASEAN can protect traditional sports and games from disintegration.
Meanwhile, Uk Dyvong, Deputy General Director of the ministry’s sports administration, held that it is necessary to jointly preserve and develop traditional sports into modern ones so that they can be present in such events as SEA Games, Asian Games, and Olympics.
Cambodia will host the SEA Games in 2023, and it hopes to receive support from other ASEAN countries to have its traditional sports like the Bokator martial art, wrestling, and boat racing present at the coming Games.
The workshop took place when Cambodia are completing two draft statements on the issue to be submitted to the ASEAN Summit slated for this November./.