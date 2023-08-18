World Cambodia identifies 27 protected natural areas with cultural heritage sites The Cambodian Ministries of Environment and of Culture and Fine Arts have identified 27 with cultural heritage sites out of 73 protected natural areas in the Southeast Asian nation.

World ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum seeks harmonious cooperation Numerous programmes and projects worth 129 billion USD in total will be offered at the ASEAN - Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) slated for September 5 and 6 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

World Malaysia’s GDP growth eases in Q2 Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, mostly thanks to improving labour market, continued increase in domestic demand and higher tourism activities, said Governor of the Bank Negara Malaysia Datuk Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour.