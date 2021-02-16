Cambodia intensifies border monitoring over COVID-19
Amid COVID-19-related developments, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered forces along the borders to stop all unauthorised cross-border traffic and ensure that anyone returning from Thailand follows quarantine rules.
Migrant workers return to Cambodia through O'smach International Border Checkpoint in Oddar Meanchey province (Photo: Khmertimeskh.com)
Accordingly, officers at the border must interview all people caught trying to cross without permission in order to identify informal sites that people use to cross into Cambodia and skirt quarantine protocols.
On February 15, the PM signed a sub-decree confirming the dismissal of Kim Ponlork, Kamrieng district police chief in Battambang province, from the National Police for releasing a broker who brought Cambodian migrants into Thailand illegally.
By February 16 morning, Cambodia recorded 479 COVID-19 infections, including 469 recoveries. The Health Ministry said around 1,500 Cambodians received shots of Sinopharm vaccine during the three days from February 10 to 12.
Meanwhile, in Thailand, the country’s Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is considering to increase the mandatory quarantine for returnees from Africa to 21 days from current 14 days after the discovery of a virus variant originated from South Africa in a 41-year-old Thai returnee who flew in from Tanzania, according to local media.
Thailand has so far confirmed 24,786 cases, 22,136 of which were domestic infections while 2,650 others were imported cases./.
