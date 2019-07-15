At the seminar (Photo: VNA)

– The building of a plan on tourism development at the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area was the main topic of a seminar in Pleiku city, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, on July 15.The plan targets sustainable tourism development and tourism connectivity between the three countries, thus helping to spur socio-economic development in the area.Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai province Kpa Thuyen, said the cooperation and connectivity will contribute to addressing small-scale tourism development and promote tourism in localities.With special cultural identities and diverse natural resources, Gia Lai has affirmed its position in integration and development, as well as regional tourism cooperation, the official said.Phonemaly Inthapphome, deputy head of the Lao department for international cooperation, said sustainable tourism development requires high-quality human resources and diverse tourism products.Ha Van Sieu, deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said tourism is one of the important cooperation sectors at the development triangle area, which still boasts a lot of untapped tourism potential.According to the official, the area welcomed only more than 860,000 international tourists in 2018, a small number as compared with the potential.The Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area was established in 1999 with the initial membership of 10 provinces: Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong (Vietnam); Sekong, Attapeu, Saravan (Laos); and Rattanakiri, Mondulkiri (Cambodia). Vietnam’s Binh Phuoc province, Laos’ Champasak province and Kratie of Cambodia were added into the group in 2009.The group aims to strengthen the solidarity and cooperation among the three countries and ensure security, political stability as well as promote poverty reduction and socio-economic development in the area.-VNA