Illustrative photo. (Photo: Sky Angkor Airlines)

Cambodia 's Sky Angkor Airlines has announced it will open a direct line from Siem Reap to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the end of the year, aiming to attract more Korean tourists to Cambodia.



Direct flights to Seoul’s Incheon International Airport will commence in December 2023.



The announcement brought joy to tourist operators in the province, which is home to the world’s famous Angkor Archaeological Park, as its hospitality industry has heavily suffered from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite the borders being fully open for more than a year, visitors to the Angkor World Heritage Site are still yet to come back to pre-pandemic levels. According to Angkor Enterprise which runs the park ticketing, a total of 556,879 international visitors have purchased a pass to visit the temples from January 1 to October 2, 2023. Meanwhile, the same period in 2019 before the pandemic saw more than 1.66 million visitors.



Siem Reap Deputy Governor Yun Linne said it is good news for the province as the new air route will reduce travel costs for tourists and save them time. He hopes that the number of tourists will increase after its launch./.