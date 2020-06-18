Cambodia predicted to export 800,000 tonnes of rice in 2020
Cambodia’s rice exports are expected to reach 800,000 tonnes in 2020, an estimated rise of 29 percent compared to 2019, according to China’s Xinhua News Agency.
A vendor piles sacks of rice for sale in Phnom Penh (Photo: AP)
It quoted Ngin Chhay, an official from the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, as saying that his country had seen a remarkable increase in rice exports in the first five months of this year due to high demand from the international market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Southeast Asian nation exported a total of 356,097 tonnes of rice to 54 countries and territories around the world during the January-May period, up 42 percent over the same period last year.
China and European remained the biggest importers of Cambodian rice in the last five months, with the volumes of 136,825 tonnes and 122,010 tonnes, up 25 percent and 51 percent, respectively.
According to the ministry, the country harvested 10 million tonnes of paddy rice last year. With this amount, Cambodia saw paddy rice surplus of about 5.6 million tonnes, equivalent to 3.5 million tonnes of rice./.