World Indonesian House Speaker calls for cooperation to push back COVID-19 COVID-19 is a test to ASEAN member states’ solidity, and whether ASEAN can go through this pandemic and grow stronger in the post-pandemic time, said Puan Maharani, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) on August 23.

ASEAN Lao NA President puts forth three proposals at AIPA-42 President of the National Assembly of Laos Saysomphone Phomvihane delivered a speech at the first plenary session of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) via a videoconference on August 23.

Politics Vietnam makes noted contributions to AIPA’s reform: AIPA Secretary General The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.