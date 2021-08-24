Cambodia promotes digitalisation of economy and society
President of the Cambodian National Assembly Heng Samrin. (Photo: AFP/ VNA)Phnom Penh, (VNA) - Digital technology will play an increasingly important role in spurring economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis as well as promoting a new, sustainable and more resilient economy, President of the Cambodian National Assembly Heng Samrin said at the first plenum of the 42nd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) held virtually on August 23.
Heng Samrin emphasised that the Cambodian Government has launched the Digital Economy and Digital Society Development Framework Plan for the 2021-2025 period to build a strong digital economy and society, promoting the digital revolution. This strategy will contribute to accelerating the economic recovery process after the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, he said.
He called on ASEAN member states and AIPA to strengthen the digitalisation process, an important and necessary opportunity to restore the region's economy, as well as social welfare under on "a new normal”.
AIPA-42, themed “Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025”, is taking place via videoconference from August 23 to 25 under the chair of AIPA-42 President and Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei, Abdul Rahman Taib Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela.
It saw the participation of leaders and legislators of AIPA member parliaments, observer delegations, and the AIPA Secretary-General./.