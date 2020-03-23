World COVID-19 outbreak makes Singapore Airlines cut 96 percent of capacity Singapore Airlines (SIA) will cut 96 percent of its scheduled capacity until the end of April as border controls around the world are tightened over the past days to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Thailand plans to set up 3-billion-USD liquidity support fund Thailand has introduced measures that include a liquidity support fund worth 70-100 billion THB (2.2-3.2 billion USD) to reduce riska in the debt market amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Thailand: Provincial Governors asked to prepare plans to prevent COVID-19 The Director-General of the Department of Disease Control of Thailand has informed regional administrations to plan for further outbreaks of COVID-19 as more people than expected have been traveling to their hometowns under the “Work from Home” policy.

World Cambodia, Thailand, Philippines record more COVID-19 cases Cambodia on March 23 recorded two more patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the tally to 86.