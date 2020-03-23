Cambodia raises fines for traffic violations five times
The Cambodian government has decided to raise fines for traffic violations five times in order to ease road traffic congestion.
According to the sub-decree signed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen last week, the fine for motorcycle or tuk-tuk drivers and motorbike riders who fail to wear helmets or wear them properly is 60,000 riel (15 USD).
Talking on the phone while driving now entails a fine of 120,000 riel for light vehicles and 225,000 riel for heavy vehicles.
Drivers who score over a certain limit when performing an alcohol test will be charged 250,000-800,000 riel and will not be allowed to continue their journey.
The Cambodian National Committee for Traffic Safety reported that nearly 2,000 were dead and over 6,100 others injured due to traffic accidents last year, up 12 percent and 29 percent year-on-year, respectively./.
