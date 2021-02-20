Many areas in Phnom Penh have been put into lockdown (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian authorities detected 32 new COVID-19 cases in Phnom Penh on February 20, mostly in Koh Pich island area and some apartment buildings near the Olympic stadium.



Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen confirmed the information in a live TV programme the same day.



This is the third wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the Southeast Asian nation.



Initial information showed that the outbreak relates to some people escaping the quarantine site at Sokha hotel to live in a number of apartment buildings.

PM Hun Sen underlined the need to strictly implement preventive measures, but no plan to close schools and public places in Phnom Penh has been issued.



The Cambodian Government leader stressed the need for authorities, accommodation and service facilities as well as shops to conduct pandemic preventive solutions to avoid the spreading of the virus.



As of early morning of February 20, a number of apartment buildings in Phnom Penh, especially Koh Pich island, N8 Vlub bar and nearby restaurants had been locked down./.