Cambodia to have trade, labour courts by this year’s end
Cambodia’s Minister of Justice Koeut Rith. (Photo: Phnom Penh Post)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Minister of Justice Koeut Rith has directed the formation of two committees to begin the process of establishing separate courts for commercial and labour disputes, Phnom Penh Post reported on January 25.
According to two decision letters issued on January 21, the committees are comprised of 20 members from the justice ministry, the Supreme Council of Magistracy, government delegates, the heads of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and Appeal Court, and some other relevant officials.
To prepare for the establishment of the commercial and labour courts, these two committees’ members have been asked to prepare documentation and legal briefs to determine each court’s relationship to the lower courts and the higher courts, including the Appeal Court and Supreme Court.
The committees also have to conduct a study to determine the appropriate locations for these courts as well as examine any necessary changes to trade procedures and regulations.
Justice ministry spokesman Chin Malin said the basis for the commercial and labour courts was established according to the law on the organisation and functioning of courts passed in late 2014, but these courts are just now being organised due to previous shortfalls in available resources for these projects.
He added that these two courts are not completely separate from the existing ones; they just divide areas of authority according to expertise.
Legal expert Sok Sam Oeun said the creation of these specialised courts will help in building confidence among investors./.