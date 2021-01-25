World 13th National Party Congress makes foreign headlines The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, taking place from January 25 to February 2, has been highlighted by international media.

World French trial opens on lawsuit against US chemical producers A trial was opened on January 25 in the Crown Court of Evry city in the suburb of Paris, France, on Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga’s lawsuit against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins used by the US army in the war in Vietnam that have caused severe health damage to herself and millions of victims.

World Russia’s news agency highlights Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation Russian news agency Sputnik has published an article by Taras Ivanov highlighting Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.