A street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism on July 4 issued a notice allowing the local tourism businesses to use symbols designed for the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of Cambodia - Vietnam diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 – 2022) as part of their promotion and development activities.



The body said the nations have agreed to team up in promoting tourism on their anniversary.



The Cambodian ministry and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism have together approved designs for such occasion. They have also recommended local and foreign tourism associations and media agencies use these symbols widely at different events and meetings.



Earlier, on June 18, the two agencies’ technical working group held a meeting in Hanoi./.