World EVFTA to boost Vietnam’s economy: Japan’s newspaper Hopes are growing that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which was approved by Vietnam’s National Assembly on June 8, will give a much-needed boost to Vietnam's economy, according to Japan’s Nikkei Asia Review.

World Indonesia builds industrial park to welcome US, Japanese investors The Indonesian government plans to build an industrial park serving Japanese and US plants relocated from China amid the US – China trade tension.

World Indonesia to issue Samurai, Eurobond bonds to fund deficit The Indonesian government is planning to issue Samurai and Eurobond bonds in the second half of 2020 to fund the fiscal deficit, according to a finance ministry official.

ASEAN Malaysia rejects 3-billion-USD settlement from Goldman Sachs Malaysia would reject a settlement offer of 3 billion USD from Goldman Sachs related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal, said Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz.