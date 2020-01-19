Cambodian border officials pay Tet visit to Tay Ninh
Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Tan (R) receives a gift package from a Cambodian official (Source: VNA)
Tay Ninh (VNA) – Representatives from Prey Veng, Tboung Khnum, Svay Ring, Kam Phong Cham and Otdor Mean Chay provinces of Cambodia on January 19 paid a visit to the southern province of Tay Ninh to extend greetings to local Party Committee, authorities and people on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Tan briefed the guests on the locality’s important socio-economic achievements.
He said that cooperation programmes on trade, education, health, transport, border demarcation, searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, and fighting crimes between Tay Ninh with Cambodian provinces of Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Tboung Khmum and Kamping Cham have been implemented synchronously and recorded positive results, contributing to ensuring border security and building a shared border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
The highlight of the cooperation was the upgrading of the Tan Nam border gate into the Tan Nam – Men Chay international border gate, Tan said.
He expressed his belief that the friendship between the two countries will further develop in 2020.
On behalf of the delegation, Governor of Svay Rieng province Men Vibol appreciated Tay Ninh’s socio-culture-economic achievements in 2019, while wishing local leaders, officers, soldiers and people a happy new year.
Economic and security cooperation between Svay Rieng and Tay Ninh has brought practical benefits to their people living in border areas, he said.
The guest said he believes that under the leadership of the Vietnamese and Cambodian governments, the relations between Tay Ninh and Cambodia border localities will be fostered in the coming time./.