Politics PM pays tribute to late Party, State leaders ahead of Tet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 19 offered incenses and paid tribute to late Party and State leaders when visiting their private residencies in Ho Chi Minh City.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperation Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.

Politics PM inspects combat readiness at Army Officer Training College 2 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 19 visited and inspected the combat readiness at the Army Officer Training College 2 (Nguyen Hue University) in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Politics Prime Minister hails OVs’ warm sentiment for homeland Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met a delegation of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) joining the annual “Homeland Spring 2020” programme in Hanoi on January 18.