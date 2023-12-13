Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Royal Government of Cambodia on December 12 evening publicised a press release on the official visit to Vietnam on December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet as soon as the leader concluded the visit.

The Cambodian Government praised the results of the visit and emphasised the commitment between the leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia in strengthening, expanding, and cultivating the traditional friendship for the benefits of the two nations, the region, and the world.

In the press release, the spokesperson unit of the Royal Government of Cambodia reviewed activities within the framework of the two-day visit, especially talks and meetings between the Cambodian Prime Minister and Vietnamese leaders. It affirmed the great achievements of the visit in all aspects from politics and diplomacy to economy, investment, and trade.

At the meetings with Vietnamese leaders, Cambodian PM Hun Manet affirmed that with the consistent foreign policy of the Royal Government of Cambodia, the Cambodia - Vietnam friendship will continue to be nurtured, strengthened, and expanded at all levels, both in the legislative and executive bodies, as well as the people-to-people relations for the interests of the two peoples and the two countries.

Speaking at the press conference on the evening of December 12 in Phnom Penh, Tain Jean-Fransois, Minister Delegate attached to the Prime Minister in charge of foreign affairs and international cooperation, said that during the visit, PM Hun Manet affirmed Cambodia's consistent foreign policy is to maintain the traditional friendship, solidarity, comprehensive and long-term cooperation between the two sides.

According to the minister, in 2022, Cambodia-Vietnam trade reached over 10 billion USD. The leaders of the two countries hope to double the figure to 20 billion USD by 2030. In addition, the two countries are also accelarating the progress of a project that connects the Phnom Penh- Bavet Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai Expressway.

The Cambodian PM also suggested Vietnamese leaders strengthen cooperation in other important fields, especially the trilateral tourism cooperation between Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, as well as the border issue between Cambodia and Vietnam.

The Vietnam visit is the second foreign trip and the first to an ASEAN country by Cambodian PM Hun Manet since he took office on August 22. It aimed to strengthen and expand cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of their diplomatic relations./.