At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum on October 24 spoke highly of Vietnamese military-run telecom provider Viettel's contributions to his country, saying the development of its Metfone also reflects the development of Cambodia in the fields of telecommunications and digital transformation.



The Cambodian leader made the remarks during his meeting with Viettel Chairman and General Director Tao Duc Thang in Hanoi as part of its ongoing visit to Vietnam.



At the event, Thang reported said that Viettel is the leading group in Vietnam in hi-tech and digital transformation. Last year, it earned 12 billion USD in revenue, up 6% and 2 billion USD in before-tax profit, up 1.5%.



Apart from telecom services and digital technology, Viettel also takes the lead in research and production of hi-tech and modern equipment, some of which are of world-class quality and being used by several countries, including Cambodia.



The group is now present in 10 foreign markets, including Cambodia, he said.



According to him, Cambodia is the first foreign country that Viettel has invested in. Since its inauguration in Cambodia in 2009, Metfone has become the top telecom provider in Cambodia in terms of network size, revenue and number of subscribers. It has actively joined in digital transformation in Cambodia via projects in education and information-communications as well as funded social welfare projects.



Thang suggested the Senate President and other Cambodian leaders continue offering support to Metfone so that it can contribute more to digital transformation and social welfare in the country in the near future.



In reply, Say Chhum vowed to share Thang’s suggestions with the Cambodian Government, ministries and agencies.



He wished Viettel’s business operations in Cambodia would further thrive./.