Cambodian media highlight friendship with Vietnam
The official visit to Vietnam on December 11 - 12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet has come under the spotlight of the media in Cambodia, which stressed the mutual assistance throughout history and the sustainable friendship between the two neighbouring countries.
Fresh News on December 12 cited PM Hun Manet as saying at the official banquet held as part of the visit that he was satisfied with the straightforward and sincere talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh about the countries’ comprehensive cooperation.
He expressed his belief that the talks would make an important contribution to the consolidation of the traditional friendship, good neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia despite fast, complicated, and unpredictable changes in the region and the world.
He also called on the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of Vietnam to keep coordinating to better implement cooperation agreements, memoranda of understanding (MoUs), and orientations to promote socio-economic development and prosperity in both countries, according to Fresh News.
The same day, the national news agency of Cambodia AKP ran an article highlighting the trade target of 20 billion USD for the near future. It cited PM Hun Manet as noting that the Governments of Cambodia and Vietnam set the trade target for 2020 at 5 billion USD, but the real figure almost doubled to approximate 11 billion USD in 2022.
Basing on that growth trend, the two sides eye bilateral trade of 20 billion USD in the time ahead, he said, emphasising that with high political trust, Cambodia and Vietnam will continue successfully implementing the set agreements, MoUs, and orientations.
He also mentioned mutual support and assistance during the struggles for national independence, affirming that Cambodia’s support for Vietnam to reunify the country and Vietnam’s support for Cambodia to liberate the latter from the genocidal regime were the historical truth that no reactionary forces could distort, AKP reported.
In another news item, AKP also quoted the Cambodian PM as perceiving that it is necessary educate the two peoples, especially the young, so that they understand that historical truth as well as the importance and value of the two countries’ close-knit relations./.