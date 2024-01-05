Cambodian media highlights fine Vietnam-Cambodia neighbourliness
Cambodian media on January 5 published articles and photos acknowledging the role of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in the January 7, 1979 victory that overthrew the genocidal Pol Pot regime as well as in the reconstruction and development of Cambodia today.
Electronic news outlet Thmeythmey said in its article that January 7, 1979 marked the great and historic victory of the Cambodian people over the genocidal Pol Pot regime (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian media on January 5 published articles and photos acknowledging the role of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in the January 7, 1979 victory that overthrew the genocidal Pol Pot regime as well as in the reconstruction and development of Cambodia today.
The articles also highlighted the sound friendship between the two neighbouring countries, which continues to be enhanced and expanded in all fields and at all levels.
Electronic news outlet Thmeythmey said in its article that January 7, 1979 marked the great and historic victory of the Cambodian people over the genocidal Pol Pot regime, opening up a new era of independence, freedom, democracy and social progress. It also also paved the way for national unification in Cambodia, the newswire said.
The newspaper commented that Cambodia has achievements today thanks to the overthrowing of the genocidal regime, carried out by the United Front for National Salvation of Cambodia with the support of the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and people.
In its article published on the same day, the Koh Santepheap newspaper highlighted that this victory was a historic event, reflecting the spirit of great international solidarity between the people and armies of Cambodia and Vietnam, ushering in a new chapter in the fine friendship between the two countries.
According to the newspaper, since the complete withdrawal of the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers from Cambodia in 1989, bilateral relations have increasingly developed in many areas, bringing great interests to the two countries' people.
This relationship has been preserved and nurtured by the leaders, people and the young generations of the two countries under the motto “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and sustainable, long-term and comprehensive cooperation”, it said./.