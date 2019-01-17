General Dieng Sa Run, vice commander of the Cambodian Royal Army’s Guard High Command presents a gift to Secretary of the Vinh Long Party Committee of Tran Van Ron (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation from the Cambodian Royal Army’s Guard High Command, on January 17, paid a visit to officials in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet).At a meeting with Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of Tran Van Ron, head of the delegation General Dieng Sa Run, vice commander of the high command, expressed his deep gratitude for the sacrifice that the the Vietnamese Party, Government and volunteer soldiers had made to help Cambodian people escape the Pol Pot genocidal regime.The official, who is also a member of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee, said visits of Cambodian officials to Vietnamese localities for lunar New Year greetings are aimed at enhancing the two nations’ valuable traditional solidarity, which is a tradition to be sustained by their future generations.General Dieng Sa Run took the occasion to wish the provincial authorities and residents a new year of happiness, hoping the solidarity between the two countries and armies in general and between Vinh Long and the Guard High Command in particular to last forever.Welcoming the delegation, Ron stressed Vietnam and Cambodia share a traditional friendship and solidarity, adding that Vinh Long has established twin relations with Cambodia’s Kampong Speu province.He informed his guests that this year, youths from the two provinces will hold a gathering with activities designed to educate them on the bilateral ties.Ron said he expects the cooperation and friendship between his province and the Guard High Command to be strengthened for the development of both nations.-VNA