At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – President of the National Assembly of Cambodia and Chair of the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) Samdech Heng Samrin hosted a reception in Phnom Penh on November 21 for heads of AIPA member parliament delegations.



Heng Samrin said following the success of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits, the AIPA-43 holds significance for member states after two years of combating COVID-19.



He wished member parliaments would join hands to deal with regional and global challenges which are impacting all socio-economic aspects, including joining in extensive and effective discussions to bring effective solutions.



Speaking on the occasion, Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed Cambodia's thorough preparation for AIPA-43 as well as AIPA-43's theme, which is in line with this year’s ASEAN theme of “ASEAN ACT: Addressing Challenges Together”.



He said the theme conveys a consistent message of promoting the building of an even, strong and inclusive community in line with ASEAN’s core spirit of looking toward a vision, an identity and a community, contributing to accelerating economic recovery, narrowing development and regional integration gaps, developing human resources, ensuring social security, and enhancing women and youth’s participation in creating and maintaining peace and development.

He affirmed the Vietnamese NA delegation’s support for the agenda of AIPA-43, believing that with experience and sound leadership of the Cambodian NA’s President, the event will be a success.



On the occasion, the Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia invited member states to the AIPA-44 to be hosted by Indonesia next year./.