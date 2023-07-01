Cambodian People’s Party celebrates 72nd founding anniversary
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) organised a meeting in Phnom Penh on July 1 to celebrate its 72nd founding anniversary (June 28).
The event, which brought together more than 70,000 party members and officials, and the public, was co-chaired by CPP President and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and CPP Honorary President and National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin.
Addressing the meeting, Hun Sen recalled the formation and development of the CPP, originally named the Kampuchean People's Revolutionary Party, and highlighted changes brought about by the CPP to Cambodians.
Also on July 1, political parties in Cambodia began a three-week campaign for the 7th-term National Assembly election scheduled to be held on July 23.
On this occasion, Hun Sen called on the public to support the CPP’s platform on national construction and defence for 2023-2028, which was designed to ensure the protection of peace and sustainability on the path of development and improvement of people's livelihood towards realising Cambodia's vision of becoming an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.
The election campaign will last until July 21./.