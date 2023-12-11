Cambodian PM arrives in Hanoi, starts official visit to Vietnam
Cambodian PM Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet (left) is welcomed by Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son (front, right) at Noi Bai International Airport on December 11 morning. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet and a high-ranking delegation of Cambodia arrived in Hanoi on December 11 morning, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh.
Welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi were Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang.
The Cambodian delegation includes Deputy PM and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia Sun Chanthol, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea, and many other ministers./.