Politics Infographic Vietnam, Cambodia bolster cooperative ties Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet is paying an official visit to Vietnam. The visit on December 11-12 is made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Top legislator’s trip to Laos, Thailand fulfill all bilateral, multilateral goals National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s recent working trip to Laos and Thailand have met all set goals and requirements bilaterally and multilaterally, assessed General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong.

Politics Cambodian PM’s official visit enhances traditional friendship with Vietnam Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his first to Vietnam as the PM of Cambodia, is expected to enhance the sound relations between the two countries.

Politics Chinese top leader’s Vietnam visit to create new momentum for bilateral ties: experts The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12-13 has prompted Vietnamese experts and researchers to forecast the trip will create new momentum for the bilateral relations.