Cambodian PM highly values Mekong-Lancang cooperation
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet expressed his satisfaction at the achievements of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) framework while addressing the virtual fourth MLC Leaders’ Meeting on December 25, according to Kampuchea Thmey.
The Cambodian daily reported on December 26 that PM Hun Manet highlighted the attainments of the 89 projects carried out under the MLC Special Fund in the country since 2017.
Regarding orientations for the MLC in the future, he emphasised the importance of building a community of shared future, peace, and prosperity among the MLC countries.
He also voiced support for the people-centred MLC Economic Development Belt, strengthening sub-regional supply chains and linkages to global value chains through enhancing regional connectivity and industrial cooperation, and bolstering the digital economy in cross-border economic cooperation and the region’s long-term competitiveness, Kampuchea Thmey reported.
The newspaper highlighted that the leaders adopted the Nay Pyi Taw Declaration, the MLC plan of action for 2023-2027, and the initiative on the Mekong-Lancang innovation corridor, which are crucial to promoting the development of the Mekong-Lancang region.
On December 25, Fresh News, a breaking news application of Cambodia, also covered PM Hun Manet’s participation in the meeting, saying the event was important to the MLC countries to work towards the common goal of peace, stability, and prosperity in the sub-region, and to further develop the MLC by implementing the five-year MLC plan of action.
The MLC is a cooperation mechanism among the five countries located along the Mekong River, namely Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, and China, where the river is named Lancang. The MLC Leaders’ Meeting is co-chaired by China and a Mekong country on a rotational basis./.