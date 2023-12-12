World China press spotlights development of Vietnam – China ties The State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13 is expected to develop the Vietnam – China relations to a new high, according to the Global Times, an English-language publication under the CPC’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily.

Politics Can Tho hopes for growing multifaceted agricultural ties with Australia Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and other leaders of the Mekong Delta city had a meeting with a delegation of the Australian Embassy in Vietnam led by Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski on December 12.

Politics Party General Secretary hosts welcome ceremony for Chinese Party, State leader General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse chaired an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 12 for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

