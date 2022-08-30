Politics 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations celebrated in Ha Tinh The central province of Ha Tinh, which borders two Lao provinces, on August 30 held a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 30.

Politics Vietnam Red Cross Society hailed for spreading nation’s humane values President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the Vietnam Red Cross Society of (VRC)’s strong performance in connecting kind hearts to multiply acts of kindness, spreading the humane values of the country’s society and regime.

Politics HCM City’s Party official welcomes delegation of Lao localities Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee, received visiting officials from Vientiane capital and Champasak and Savannakhet provinces of Laos on August 29.