Politics Vietnam, Cambodia take pride in young generations: Vice President Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the pride of the Vietnamese and Cambodian Parties and States in young generations at a reception for a visiting delegation of the Cambodian Union of Youth Federations in Hanoi on October 25.

Politics PM receives Lao Deputy PM and Minister of Public Security Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 25 for Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamphong.

Politics President receives Cambodian Senate leader President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 25.