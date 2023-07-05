Lantern festival in Hoi An, Vietnam (Photo: Khmer Times)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian nationals now constitute the largest growing segment of the Vietnam tourism market, reported the Khmer Times.



With an increase of 338% in the first half, Cambodian tourists recorded the largest growth among global tourist arrivals during the country’s significant post-pandemic recovery period.



Cambodian tourists were closely followed by Indian tourists, which grew by 236%. Laos stood third in terms of growth in tourism source (117%), followed by Thailand (108%) and Singapore (107%).



The central beach city of Da Nang, the ancient town of Hoi An, Da Lat – the city of thousand flowers in the Central Highlands, Nha Trang, Vung Tau and the “Paradise Pearl Island” of Phu Quoc are some of the top favourite Vietnamese destinations among Cambodian tourists. Many Cambodians also regularly visit Vietnam for medical purposes.



According to the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism, the country welcomed roughly 2.57 million foreign tourists in the first half, experiencing a remarkable surge of 409% compared to 506,762 tourist arrivals during the same period last year.



Thailand took the lead in terms of foreign tourist arrivals in Cambodia from January-June, followed by Vietnam, China, Laos and the US.



The ministry said Cambodia is likely to welcome 5 million foreign visitors this year, up 120% annually./.