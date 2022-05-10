At the match (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Coach Hirose Ryu of Cambodia said he was satisfied with his team’s 4-1 win over Laos in the May 9 match of Group B in the men’s football of SEA Games 31, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.

Speaking at a press conference after the game, Hirose expressed his delight at the team’s performance as well as his surprise at the victory.

The Japanese coach pointed out things that Cambodia needs to improve if they want to qualify for semi-finals.

He highlighted the role of famous player Honda Keisuke for the team, saying they often work together to bolster solidarity among the Cambodian players and improve their skills.

Meanwhile, coach Michael Weiss of Laos spoke highly of the Cambodian side, adding that Cambodia displayed a convincing style and had various talented youngsters.

Laos’s defeat was attributed to the lack of stamina as players had yet to fully recover after the previous intense game with Singapore, the German said, voicing his belief that chances remain for his team to enter the semi-finals and the players will fight to the last second on the pitch.

Laos will face strong rivals of Malaysia and Thailand on May 11 and May 16, respectively./.