World Indonesia grants sport, music, art visas to foreigners Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration (DGI) has issued sport, music and art visas for foreigners who participate in sport, concert and art activities, an official has said.

World Laos temporarily suspends energy projects for policy-making The Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines has ordered the temporary closure of energy projects nationwide to serve the drafting of policies and master plans for energy development.

World Six Mekong countries join hands in settle climate change Six countries along the Mekong River – Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand - have committed to working together to tackle climate change issues, according to Surasee Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

World Airports of Thailand prepares to soft-launch new Suvarnabhumi Terminal The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is preparing to soft-launch the Satellite 1 (SAT-1) terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on September 28, following a successful trial run.