Cambodia’s Koh Ker archaeological site inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List
Cambodia's Koh Ker archaeological site has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List, bringing the country's tangible cultural properties on the list to four.
Located in Srayong Cheung village, Srayong commune, Kulen district, Preah Vihear province, Koh Ker is a 10th-century temple complex and former capital of the Khmer Empire. (Photo: AKP/VNA)
The inclusion was made during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh on September 17.
Located in Srayong Cheung village, Srayong commune, Kulen district, Preah Vihear province, Koh Ker is a 10th-century temple complex and former capital of the Khmer Empire.
It is one of the most significant cultural heritage sites in Cambodia, which comprises 169 archeological remains and 76 temples while continuing to be a place of worship for the local community, according to UNESCO.
To date, four tangible cultural properties in the Southeast Asian nation have been placed on the world heritage list. The first three listed properties are Angkor, Preah Vihear, and Sambor Prei Kuk. /.