World RoK’s airline reduces flights to Southeast Asia Asiana Airlines, the Republic of Korea’s second-largest carrier, said it will suspend or reduce flights to Southeast Asia due to declining demand amid the spreading COVID-19 outbreak, according to Yonhap.

World Lung cancer patients in Indonesia surge The number of lung cancer patients in Indonesia has increased nearly 10-fold compared to 15 years ago, data from the Indonesian Lung Association (PDPI) showed.

World Philippines to remain largest rice importer in 2020 The Philippines will retain its status as the world’s biggest rice importer in 2020, according to the US Department of Agriculture-Foreign Agricultural service (USDA-FAS).

World US firms explore Cambodian agricultural market As many as 16 US enterprises, including IBM, Amazon, and John Deere, visited Cambodia for seeking investment opportunities in agriculture, according to US Ambassador to Cambodia Patrick Murphy.