- The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) is planning to launch a campaign to put an end to heavy trucks that had been modified to carry excess loads.According to the DRVN, many provinces and cities had adopted drastic measures to tighten the management of transport enterprises and vehicle weights. Some vehicle owners have already volunteered to remove the modified parts to the original design.However, lorries that had been modified to carry heavier load were still operating in many localities, causing public concern. These vehicles are mostly used for transporting materials for local production or construction projects.To do this, the DRVN has asked local transport departments to coordinate with people’s committees to strengthen information dissemination activities. Agencies were requested to strictly deal with transport enterprises that carried loads beyond their permitted weights.Inspections should be conducted on enterprises, project contractors, vehicle owners and drivers to check whether they complied with regulations.The DRVN ordered branches under its leadership to track vehicles that had been found to violate regulations as well as the name and address of enterprises that used them.The DRVN would dispatch teams led by directorate leaders to visit localities, enterprises, project contractors and ask them to co-operate in dealing with violations.Branches of the DRVN were asked to work with transport inspectors to monitor vehicle weights at ports, industrial zones and construction sites as well as carrying out spot inspections on certain routes.A list of lorries found violating the regulations would be submitted to the Vietnam Register for settlement when the lorries were reregistered.To ensure violations were strictly dealt with, all the data about the vehicles would be put online, and the database would be shared by all registration centres and transport departments throughout the country.-VNA