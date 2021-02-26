Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Hanoi chapter has cooperated with recruitment platform TopCV.vn to launch a campaign to provide 90,000 job opportunities to Vietnamese students and youngsters in and outside the country.



Running from March 1 to September 1, the campaign aims to support the youngsters and students to connect with enterprises having recruitment demands, while bringing more employment and internship chances to them, said Deputy Secretary of the chapter Tran Quang Hung.



Hung said that the campaign will assist 5 million young people in Hanoi and Hai Duong and Vietnamese students abroad to seek suitable employment, while helping them design curriculum vitae and necessary job applying skills.



Besides, it will support colleges and universities to link with companies having recruitment demands on TopCV.vn.



A number of online job bazaars will be organised, while a series of online training courses will be held to equip job seekers with skills to apply for employment, added Hung./.